Damian Priest makes official WWE RAW debut on tonight's show and defeats The Miz

Earlier it was reported that NXT Superstars Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have been officially added to the WWE main roster. Both Priest and Ripley had impressive outings last Sunday at the 2021 Royal Rumble, picking up the most eliminations in their respective Rumble matches.

One of these reports came true on Monday night as Damian Priest made his official WWE RAW debut. He was introduced by fellow Puerto Rican, rapper Bad Bunny, who was also present at the 2021 Royal Rumble as the guest performer.

The former NXT North American Champion picked up a win over Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz, after he and John Morrison insulted Bad Bunny on Miz TV.

Damian Priest on WWE RAW

Miz and Morrison got into an altercation with Bad Bunny at Royal Rumble after the latter rejected the former tag team champions' offer of collaborating together for a musical project. Later during his Royal Rumble entrance, Miz smashed up Bunny's DJ table and later ended up getting confronted by the rapper who took him out with a splash.

On tonight's episode of the Red brand, Miz invited Bad Bunny to Miz TV and once again requested him to join him and The Prince of Parkour for a musical collaboration. Much like last night, Bunny rejected and ended up getting insulted by the duo.

This prompted Bad Bunny to call out Damian Priest as backup, after which the latter got into a singles match with the former WWE Champion. The Archer of Infamy picked up a victory over The Miz after dropping The A-Lister with The Reckoning.