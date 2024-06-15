Damian Priest makes a scary botch in the main event match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest went one-on-one in the main event of the Clash at the Castle premium live event for the World Heavyweight Championship. Early into the match, The Judgment Day member was hung up on the rope because of a scary botch.

Drew McIntyre won his third World Title at WrestleMania XL but his reign lasted less than six minutes thanks to Damian Priest. The former North American Champion ran in with his Money in the Bank briefcase to pin McIntyre and win his first World Title.

At Clash at the Castle, The Scottish Warrior got his rematch against Priest. Early in the match, the champion tried to jump over the ropes onto McIntyre, who was on the outside. Unfortunately for Priest, he found himself hung upside down from the ropes. McIntyre decided to capitalize on the moment and kick away Priest.

Check out Damian Priest's predicament below:

The match saw CM Punk interfere and cost McIntyre the title. Punk ran into the ring disguised as a referee and hit the challenger with a low blow. Damian Priest took advantage of the moment and hit his opponent with the South of Heaven.

The Judgment Day member managed to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at the end of the night.

