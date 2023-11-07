Damian Priest out of his mind backstage; promises vengeance

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest expressed his frustration with what occurred at WWE Crown Jewel and in the opening segment of the red brand.

The Judgment Day member tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins this past Saturday at the premium live event for the World Heavyweight Championship, but Sami Zayn attacked him and stole his briefcase. As a result, he was unable to get the title match he wanted.

On the latest episode of RAW, Seth Rollins called out Zayn and thanked him for helping him at Crown Jewel. He then told the latter that there's a title match with his name on it and he just has to pick the time and place. Sami chose to have the title match tonight, and the bout is set for the main event.

After Damian Priest heard this, he was furious. He was pissed that the person who stole his briefcase and ran away with it is getting a world title match while he was robbed of one at Crown Jewel. It was also revealed that Sami Zayn handed the briefcase back to Adam Pearce, but that didn't improve Priest's mood.

During the show, he and Finn Balor defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day in a tag team match.

