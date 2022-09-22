"Who's on the show today?" - Damian Priest mocks WWE Hall of Famer following beatdown on RAW

Damian Priest mocked Edge following the beatdown laid upon the WWE Hall of Famer by The Judgment Day a week ago on RAW.

The Rated R Superstar took on the heel faction's newest member, Dominik Mysterio, in the main event of the September 12 episode. Even though Mysterio lost the match, he and his Judgment Day cohorts laid Edge out. Balor even performed his finisher, the Coup de Grace, on the Hall of Famer's leg through a chair.

The entire group, apart from Dominik Mysterio, recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. When asked about his match against Edge on the August 22 episode of RAW, which he lost, The Archer of Infamy had this to say:

"The end result of the actual match - not perfect. But we accomplished what we wanted. The Judgment Day rose, and that's all that we're gonna keep doing... Granted, like I said, it didn't work out the way I wanted to. But, who's on the show today and who's not? Where's Edge?" said Damian Priest. [42:34 to 42:56]

After a brutal attack on his leg over a week ago, it should not come as a surprise that the 11-time world champion has not appeared on WWE TV since. No one knows the exact timeline for his return, but the Hall of Famer is expected to be back for Extreme Rules on October 8.

Damian Priest will take on Matt Riddle next week on RAW

This week's episode of RAW saw Matt Riddle team up with Rey Mysterio to take on Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day in a match that featured some family drama. Dominik Mysterio confronted his father, causing a distraction and costing him the match.

The Original Bro extended his feud with Seth Rollins last Monday. The two are set to square off in a Fight Pit at Extreme Rules - a match which sees the ring surrounded by a steel cage-like structure and can only end via submission or knockout.

But before that, Riddle and Damian Priest are scheduled to face off on next week's RAW.

Damian Priest last wrestled in a singles match on the September 5 episode of RAW, where he defeated Rey Mysterio with the help of the recently-turned Dominik.

