Damian Priest must cash in on the same night after Seth Rollins loses title to a 6-time champion, says veteran (Exclusive)

The World Heavyweight Championship picture on RAW is interestingly poised, with multiple names gunning after Seth Rollins' title. Vince Russo recently pitched a fascinating idea where Rollins first loses the belt to Finn Balor before Damian Priest executes a successful cash-in.

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins have already battled for the World Heavyweight title. Still, given their history and chemistry with each other, another match can certainly draw good numbers in WWE.

Vince Russo stated that the company must create a scenario where Damian Priest turns babyface before he cashes in the Money in the Bank contract. The former WWE writer explained that Balor could defeat Seth Rollins but lose the belt the same night after Priest used his lucrative MITB briefcase.

"I think it has got to be a heel taking the belt off of Seth first. It's got to be that. (Finn should take the belt off of Seth first, and Priest cashing it on Finn) Yes! And bro, can I tell you something? I'd do that the same night. Just go right past Finn; just get it over with, bro," Vince revealed on Writing with Russo. [From 14:15 to 14:50]

Vince Russo felt that having Balor screw Rollins over to facilitate Priest's eventual title win created a more compelling angle for WWE to explore. He added:

"As a matter of fact, you've got a pretty good angle there. If Finn screws Seth and then Priest cashes it in, and he's champion, now Seth has a little bit of beef because Finn screwed him out of the title." [From 14:51 to 15:04]

Vince Russo on Seth Rollins putting Damian Priest over

The 62-year-old continued fantasy booking the world title scenario and stated that a babyface Damian Priest, with the shiny gold belt around his waist, should have a high-profile singles match against Seth Rollins.

Russo said that Seth and Damian should be allowed to go all in during their clash, making The Judgment Day member an even bigger star.

At the end of the match, after Seth Rollins loses to Damian Priest, Vince Russo noted that the former SHIELD member should raise his opponent's hand as a sign of respect and help him cement his spot as a main event guy.

"Then what you could do is, which is not going to hurt Seth at all, have Priest put the title up against Seth, give Seth a match, let them have a hell of a match, put Priest over, and let Seth raise his hands. That's all you need to do." [From 15:05 to 15:35]

