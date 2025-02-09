Damian Priest, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and others react to WWE star’s heartbreaking message

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Damian Priest, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez recently took to social media to react to Lyra Valkyria's post. In her post, the current Women's Intercontinental Champion sent a message about Isla Dawn's release.

Isla Dawn signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018 and started performing for the company's developmental brand in the United Kingdom. In 2022, Dawn joined NXT in the United States and was later paired with Alba Fyre. The duo went on to make a huge name for themselves by winning several titles including the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the star recently took to her Instagram stories to confirm her release from the Stamford-based promotion.

Following this shocking news, Lyra Valkyria took to Instagram to post several photos with the former Women's Tag Team Champion. In her post's caption, the Women's Intercontinental Champion sarcastically wrote that the current women's locker room in WWE was finally free from Isla Dawn, before mentioning that she believed Dawn was indestructible. Valkyria also sent a warning to the next locker room that Isla would join in the future.

Check out her post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Damian Priest, Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green, Karmen Petrovic, Maxxine Dupri, Dakota Kai, Tiffany Stratton, Deonna Purrazzo, Trick Williams, Mia Yim, Lola Vice, Lexis King and more reacted with a like on Lyra Valkyria's post.

Meanwhile, Natalya, B-Fab, Jaida Parker, Samantha Irvin, and Katana Chance left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Former WWE star Isla Dawn talked about getting inspired by a Wyatt Sicks member

During an interview with BBC, Isla Dawn revealed that her connections in Scottish wrestling put her in touch with the current Wyatt Sicks member, Nikki Cross, and Big Damo.

Dawn also mentioned that the duo explained the physicality of pro wrestling to her and encouraged her to become a wrestler.

"My uncle had connections in Scottish wrestling and put me in touch with Big Damo and Nikki Cross, who came in to explain about the physicality of it all. They're like my wrestling mum and dad. They kept encouraging me, and saying I'd be good at it, so they shepherded me into starting training," she said.

It remains to be seen what Isla Dawn has planned for her future in professional wrestling after getting released from WWE.

