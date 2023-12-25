Damian Priest officially confirms former WWE champion is a part of The Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has officially confirmed that a former champion is part of The Judgment Day. The name in question is JD McDonagh.

McDonagh joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017 and started performing for the developmental brand, where he won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. As part of the 2023 Draft, he was called up to the main roster and joined Monday Night RAW.

For quite some time, JD McDonagh tried to become a part of The Judgment Day. However, Damian Priest never liked him, but things changed before the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. McDonagh managed to convince everyone that he was a good fit for the stable and became an honorary member of the faction.

WWE recently took to Twitter to post a video in which all of The Judgment Day members are seen giving each other Christmas presents. During the video, The Archer of Infamy gave JD a bracelet that everyone got when they joined the stable, confirming that the former NXT star is now an official member of the fearsome faction.

Former WWE writer believes Damian Priest should leave The Judgment Day

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that Priest can become a huge star outside of The Judgment Day, and the company is killing his character by associating him with the stable.

“By having all this nonsense, what they’re really (…) they’re really missing is a Damian Priest being a huge star. Damian Priest, on his own, could be a huge star. He could be right up there in the mix with everybody else, but the fact that he is in this little group, they got their clubhouse, and now they got Rhea Ripley acting like a clown. Oh my god, bro! They’re killing him because nobody else in this group matters.”

Some fans want R-Truth to become a part of The Judgment Day instead of JD McDonagh. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the stable's future.

