Damian Priest opens up on being compared to WWE Hall of Famer; feels it's an honor (Exclusive)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest recently spoke about being inspired by Hall of Famer Razor Ramon (Scott Hall).

The Archer of Infamy has impressed one and all with his hard-hitting in-ring style since he joined the main roster. He has been one of the pillars of The Judgment Day and ensured that the faction maintains its dominance on the RAW roster. Priest recently cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Title.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Damian Priest spoke about being inspired by Razor Ramon. The RAW Superstar mentioned that The Bad Guy had a huge influence on his character work, and he felt happy when people drew parallels between them.

"Scott Hall was clearly one of my biggest inspirations. Growing up, I was a big fan of the Razor Ramon personality. So to me, being compared to him, in any way, shape, or form is an honor."

During the same conversation, Damian Priest revealed that he had received Ramon's permission to use the Razor's Edge. The World Heavyweight Champion disclosed that the Hall of Famer gave him his blessing and since then he has been using the move on his opponents with devastating impact.

"I use the Razor's Edge, which I was lucky enough to ask him permission to use and he blessed me with it, yeah." [From 0:50 onwards]

In the aftermath of WrestleMania, both Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will be looking for their respective title rematches. With Damian Priest firmly at the top of the mountain in WWE, it will be interesting to see which stars challenge him for the gold in the coming months.

