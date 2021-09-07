"Those things have a lot of value" - Current champion on Goldberg's heartfelt gesture

Goldberg was happy to see Damian Priest win the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam.

Damian Priest spoke to Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling recently to discuss all things WWE. When asked about the legends currently part of the WWE locker room, Priest revealed that most of them are private but had great things to say about former Universal Champion Goldberg.

"Actually, most of them are private but not in a negative way," Damian Priest said. "For example, Goldberg, the last time I saw him he came to greet me when I won the championship, and before his match, he gave me a hug and congratulated me, he told me that he was happy for me and all that and we did not know each other. Those things have a lot of value because a legend like Goldberg doesn't have to say a word to me. What does it mean for him? Nothing and for me, it is a world," concluded Priest.

Damian Priest also noted that he got a hug and congratulations from The Rated R Superstar. He says having people like Goldberg and Edge there to give him advice is incredible because he grew up watching these guys.

"Edge also congratulated me and gave me a hug and told me that he was happy for me," Damian Priest said. "They are people that I saw on TV when I was young, and now I have them there, and they give me advice and help me, and it is incredible for me. I don't know how I got to this place, but I am very happy to be able to share conversations with these legends," revealed Priest.

