Damian Priest paired with new female WWE star after split from Rhea Ripley

After splitting with Rhea Ripley, WWE has now paired Damian Priest with another female star. It was recently revealed.

The prices were announced on the WrestleMania After Dark site, where Jimmy and Jey Uso meet-and-greets are already sold out at the time of writing this article. Tiffany Stratton, The Usos, Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest, and others were all available for the experience. While the Usos were paired together as usual, there were some stranger meet and greets scheduled, where two stars not usually associated together were put together. Rey Mysterio was paired with Charlotte Flair when the two stars didn't have much to do with each other.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan was paired with Bron Breakker, a star whom the rest of Judgment Day is actually challenging for the Intercontinental title. What their equation will be for the night remains to be seen.

Damian Priest, though, was not paired with Rhea Ripley as fans would have expected, given their history and real-life friendship. They have been split up on-screen thanks to being separated for the first-ever time in their careers in WWE, with Priest moving to SmackDown while Ripley remains on RAW. Unfortunately, it appears that Priest won't be with her for the duration of the WrestleMania meet and greet either, with him being paired with Tiffany Stratton instead.

Damian Priest is heading into WrestleMania to face Drew McIntyre, while Rhea Ripley tries to get a match there

Damian Priest will be wrestling Drew McIntyre in what has become a grudge match between the two stars. Both have felt that they have reason to be upset with the other, but only one will come away with bragging rights.

Meanwhile, even Rhea Ripley is attempting to get to WrestleMania. IYO SKY beat her for the Women's World Championship, and now she is trying to win it back next week on RAW, while the ultimate challenger for the title at the show, Bianca Belair, will be the guest referee.

