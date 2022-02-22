WWE Superstar Damian Priest sets new record on RAW

Current WWE Superstar and United States Champion Damian Priest created his unique piece of history during this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

After beating Shelton Benjamin in a non-title matchup this week, many quickly pointed out the unique stat that Priest now holds.

The Archer of Infamy is now the longest-reigning WWE United States Champion since the brand split in 2016, having held the title for an impressive 186 days.

Priest won the title from The Celtic Warrior Sheamus at Summer Slam 2021.

As Champion, Priest has successfully defended the United States Championship against top superstars like AJ Styles, The Miz, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Jeff Hardy, and Apollo Crews.

Damian Priest will defend the WWE United States Championship against Finn Balor

Priest will now have to face a whole new challenge with a list of some of WWE's top names in his rear-view mirror.

His next contender to the throne is none other than the former NXT and WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor.

Balor made his triumphant return to Monday Night RAW this week, where he teamed up with his old rival Tomasso Ciampa to take on the Dirty Dawgs. The two former NXT Champions would eventually come out on top.

Later that night, a victorious Damian Priest would be confronted by Finn Balor, who challenged the champ for a United States Championship match.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will now face off next week on Monday Night RAW for the coveted WWE United States Championship.

With both superstars looking to punch their tickets to WrestleMania, a victory here could go a long way in making it to the Showcase of Immortals.

Who do you see leaving RAW with the United States Championship? Let us know in the poll below.

