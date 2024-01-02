Damian Priest, R-Truth, and many other stars react to WWE Superstar's confident look ahead of RAW: Day 1

A WWE Superstar recently shared a confident look ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Nia Jax.

The 39-year-old is currently involved in a feud with Becky Lynch. The two former WWE Women's Champions are scheduled to square off against each other at tonight's edition of RAW: DAY 1. Their rivalry dates back to 2018 when Nia broke The Man's nose ahead of the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Surprisingly, this will be the first-ever singles match between Lynch and Jax.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently took to Instagram to share multiple pictures of her. In the caption, Jax claimed that her confidence level is the same as popular singer Jennifer Lopez.

Multiple WWE Superstars, including Damian Priest, R-Truth, Raquel Rodriguez, and many more, reacted to the Instagram post.

WWE Superstar Nia Jax opens up about facing online hate

Nia Jax is one of the most hated female superstars in the company. WWE fans have often called her out for her reckless wrestling style and for injuring her fellow stars.

While speaking to Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast, Nia Jax opened up about her experience with online hate. She revealed that initially, she thought the hate would be good for her character, but later on, it became too hard for her to handle:

"Well, I mean, I obviously can't deny that I get a lot of hatred online. In the beginning, I was like, 'Oh, this will be good. This would be good for, you know, like, the character will keep going on', but at the end of the day, like, when you're by yourself and you're on your phone and you're looking at the constant hate, you're like, okay, then you're second guessing yourself. I'm second guessing everything I've done. Like, I need to improve and I need to do this, and I need to impress them, like the internet is really hating what I'm doing right now, and it really, really messed me up," Nia Jax said.

It will be interesting to see who will come out victorious at tonight's edition of RAW.

Who do you think will win the bout between Jax and Lynch at RAW Day 1? Sound off in the comments section below.

