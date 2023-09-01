Damian Priest reacts after Dominik Mysterio 'chokes' female superstar

Damian Priest has reacted to Dominik Mysterio's recent backstage actions. The North American Champion hilariously put Raquel Rodriguez's cardboard cutout in a chokehold.

Rodriguez is currently feuding with Rhea Ripley and will challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship at Payback. Taking to social media, The Eradicator posted a photo of Dom's actions.

In reaction to this, Priest reacted with the 'Face with Tears of Joy' emoji, as he commented the same.

Check out a screenshot of Priest's comment on Ripley's Instagram post:

Expand Tweet

Priest will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles alongside stablemate Finn Balor. The Judgment Day duo will look to put their recent issues aside and walk out as the new Tag Team Champions at Payback.

Paul Heyman recently spoke quite highly of Dominik Mysterio

Paul Heyman recently showered praises on Dominik Mysterio, claiming that he doesn't need any wisdom and is doing great on his own.

According to The Wiseman, Mysterio is already the greatest North American Champion of all time. Heyman also took a dig at Rey Mysterio, he said:

"He doesn't need my wisdom. He's doing great on his own. He's already the greatest North American Heavyweight Champion of all time. Outside of NXT, no one ever saw that title except on 30-second commercials on RAW or SmackDown for the next NXT show. And now, he is traveling around the world with the championship. He's already done more with the Mysterio name than his father could ever have hoped."

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio won the title by dethroning Wes Lee and ending his historic title reign. He is currently involved in a storyline with Mustafa Ali and Dragon Lee.

At Payback, wins for Rhea Ripley. Damian Priest and Finn Balor would mean that all members of The Judgment Day will be holding gold simultaneously.

Do you think The Judgment Day will add more titles to the faction? Sound off in the comment section

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here