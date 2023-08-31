Paul Heyman claims wildly popular WWE star does not need his wisdom

Plenty of viewers have opined over the past couple of months that Paul Heyman probably should manage another WWE Superstar after Roman Reigns. The veteran himself has ruled out NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio as a prospective client, though.

The successor of the Mysterio name has made it on his own after turning on his father and another WWE Hall of Famer, Edge, at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, in September 2022.

The Judgment Day is incredibly popular today, with Rhea Ripley and "Dirty" Dom turning heads and retaining the interest of the viewers. Furthermore, the latter has brought eyes to the NXT North American Championship like never before. When asked if Heyman would give advice to the 26-year-old on WWE's The Bump, The Wiseman had this to say:

"He doesn't need my wisdom. He's doing great on his own. He's already the greatest North American Heavyweight Champion of all time. Outside of NXT, no one ever saw that title except on 30-second commercials on RAW or SmackDown for the next NXT show. And now, he is traveling around the world with the championship. He's already done more with the Mysterio name than his father could ever have hoped," Paul Heyman showed love to The Judgment Day star. [1:06:48-1:07:08]

The Bloodline's Special Counsel even went to the extent of stating that Dom should give him advice instead, considering, along with all the things he mentioned above, the 26-year-old gets to hang out with Rhea Ripley after the shows.

Dominik Mysterio on how he and WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley spent their anniversary

The crowd in Cardiff, Wales, bared witness to an iconic moment that will be cherished for years to come. Dominik Mysterio has constantly proved ever since the show that he is the biggest heel in all of the wrestling industry, drawing a raucous chorus of boos from the live crowd in every arena. Rhea Ripley subsequently became his on-screen girlfriend.

When asked on The Bump how Dom and Rhea spent their anniversary, the NXT North American Champion stated that he isn't sure if he can give away the details:

"Oh, man. I don't know if I'm allowed to speak on it but we had a good time. You know, we celebrated with our family and our championship gold," he said.

The Judgment Day will all be competing at WWE Payback, barring Dominik Mysterio. While The Eradicator will defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez, Damian Priest and Finn Balor are contending for tag team gold against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Steel City Street Fight.

If you use the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.