"This is just Payback" - Rhea Ripley fires back at 32-year-old WWE star ahead of their impending clash

It seemed the wrestling world had completely forgotten that Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion on WWE RAW as her last notable match, if we rule out her WrestleMania showdown with Charlotte Flair, was in Puerto Rico against Zelina Vega.

In recent weeks, the creative team has put some effort into building up challengers for the matriarch of Judgment Day. They came in the form of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

The latest edition of the Monday night show saw Ripley's real-life friend from NXT, Raquel Rodriguez, return to television after The Judgment Day star took her out last week. While the former Women's Tag Team Champion recently claimed that she hates what The Eradicator had become, the latter has now sent a message of her own:

"But I’m the "villain"…Nah, this is just Payback. #WWE Payback," Rhea Ripley wrote on her social media handle.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez will take place at WWE Payback

Rhea Ripley's rampage on the red brand's entire women's roster has led to many of them coming for The Judgment Day star. Raquel Rodriguez gets the first shot on September 2 at Payback.

This will be the former NXT Women's Champion's second shot to win a singles title on the main roster. Last year, she failed to defeat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the Friday night show.

The upcoming bout at Payback will also serve as Rhea Ripley's first title defense on a premium live event since May.

With only a week remaining from this Friday night, the creative team has quite a few slots to fill. The event is scheduled to air live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

So far, three bouts have been made official - Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match.

Are you rooting for Rhea Ripley or Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback? Sound off in the comments section below!

