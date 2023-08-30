Dominik Mysterio has an explicit message for WWE fans

Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the top heels in WWE that everybody loves to hate. Being the son of a legendary luchador, "Dirty" Dom has lived up to the name, albeit striving on the other end of the spectrum, unlike his father, who was a babyface for the entirety of his career.

With his recent NXT North American Championship victory and the success of The Judgment Day in recent months, Dom is by far arguably one of the most successful heels on the roster.

Recently, the young Mysterio took to social media to send a message to fans who come up to him, saying it's their birthday. The Judgment Day member tweeted a gif which stated: "F**k your birthday."

"When people come up to me and say "hey it’s my birthday today" expect this," Dom Mysterio tweeted.

This Saturday at Payback, Dom's fellow stablemates will be in action. Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Title, and Finn Balor and Damien Preist are set to challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old will not be wrestling on the show.

WWE Payback will feature The Judgment Day in action

Rhea Ripley's rivalry with longtime friend-turned-foe Raquel Rodriguez will be translated into a Women's World Championship match on September 2 at Payback. The bout was the topic of discussion during SummerSlam weekend as it was one of the two scrapped contests for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

In a sudden turn of events, albeit befitting to the months-long story involving The Judgment Day and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on RAW, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback. The tag bout was announced on the go-home edition of the red brand.

The upcoming show at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will feature a handful of superstars who have received fewer opportunities of late to showcase their storylines.

With Triple H's new system of fewer matches on the premium live event match card, there is scope for Payback to be a thrilling show, provided ample time is given to each contest.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE