Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about how he and WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley celebrated their anniversary.

Dominik initially sided with his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge in their feud with The Judgment Day last year. He was even brutally attacked by Rhea Ripley. However, he later turned on his partners at Clash at the Castle last September and joined The Judgment Day. He has since become The Eradicator's on-screen boyfriend.

During his appearance on the latest episode of The Bump, the NXT North American Champion answered a question about how he and Ripley celebrated their anniversary.

"Oh, man. I don't know if I'm allowed to speak on it but we had a good time. You know, we celebrated with our family and our championship gold," he said.

Is Dominik Mysterio's real-life partner invested in the WWE product?

While he is having an on-screen romance with Rhea Ripley in WWE, Dominik Mysterio is engaged to his real-life high school sweetheart, Marie Juliette.

The 26-year-old recently disclosed in an interview with Bakers Bantering that Marie Juliette had no clue about the wrestling business before they started dating. However, he claimed he has now gotten her and her family invested in the WWE product.

"Now with me being in it, she's been to SummerSlam, she's been to WrestleMania, so now she's kind of in it a little bit more. Her family's all into it. They try and watch me every Monday night. They record it and they send me videos of it. So, it's cool to see that I have now gotten her whole family invested into it," he said.

