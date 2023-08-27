"She had no clue what was going on" - Dominik Mysterio on his fiancée's understanding of WWE and the wrestling business

WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently disclosed that his real-life fiancée, Marie Juliette, had no understanding of the wrestling business before they became a couple.

While Dominik is having an on-screen romance with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on WWE TV, he has been in a real relationship with another woman for over a decade. Rey Mysterio's son started dating Marie Juliette in high school. Last January, the couple announced their engagement.

During a recent interview with Bakers Bantering, Dominik disclosed that his fiancée had no idea about the wrestling business before they started dating.

"She had no idea about wrestling. She had no clue what was going on. And even when we were dating in high school, she like, she never really came to the shows because, at that time, I wasn't really like super invested in wrestling. I was playing sports and still going to school and figuring life out and whatnot. But closer to my senior year she traveled with us. And I remember it was the first time she had gone to like a WWE it was in New York City and my dad was walking, we were walking with him, and this little girl just sees my dad and she absolutely loses her freaking mind and just starts bawling her eyes out," he said.

While some fans wondered about Marie Juliette's opinion of her fiancé's on-screen romance with Ripley, Dominik disclosed that she and her family are now invested in the WWE product.

"And she [Marie Juliette] looks at me and she goes, 'Is it always like this?' I'm like, 'No, but there's certain cases that people are big fans.' And I think that was her first time being open to this world of wrestling towards like she didn't understand it. And now with me being in it, she's been to SummerSlam, she's been to WrestleMania, so now she's kind of in it a little bit more. Her family's all into it. They try and watch me every Monday night. They record it and they send me videos of it. So, it's cool to see that I have now gotten her whole family invested into it." [From 43:00 to 44:15]

Check out the entire video below:

How did WWE star Dominik Mysterio first meet Marie Juliette?

Dominik Mysterio and his real-life fiancée, Marie Juliette, have been together for about 12 years. They started dating when they were about 14 years old.

While celebrating their anniversary three years ago, the NXT North American Champion sent Marie Juliette a heartfelt message on Instagram in which he disclosed that they first met in Spanish class.

"I still remember the first day I laid eyes on you in a Spanish class I should’ve never been in!! Thank you for all the unconditional love and support throughout our journey together. You are the most kindhearted and hardworking person I know. I love you babe," he wrote.

Please credit Bakers Bantering and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.