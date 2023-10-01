Damian Priest reacts to Dominik Mysterio losing the North American Championship at No Mercy

Damian Priest has reacted to Dominik Mysterio's loss at NXT No Mercy. At the show, Mysterio lost the North American Championship to Trick Williams.

Mysterio previously won the title after dethroning Wes Lee and ending his historic reign as the North American Champion. The Judgment Day member successfully defended his title against Sami Zayn, Dragon Lee, and Mustafa Ali, whom he defeated in a Triple Threat Match involving Lee.

Taking to Twitter, Priest reacted with a GIF of his very own reaction from this year's SummerSlam. The reaction was prompted after Finn Balor's controversial loss to Seth Rollins.

Check out Priest's reaction to Mysterio's loss at No Mercy:

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley also reacted to Dominik's loss to Trick Williams. Ripley has been absent from WWE television following an attack by the returning Nia Jax. Hence, she was not present in Mysterio's corner for his match against Williams.

Corey Graves recently praised Dominik Mysterio for his current work

Corey Graves recently praised Dominik Mysterio for putting in some of the best work in the business.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Graves pointed out the pressure of having a famous last name as Mysterio. He stated that Dom has been motivated to step out of his father's shadow.

Graves said:

"Dominik to me is doing some of the best work in the business right now. Part of it was out of necessity, in a sense that, look at all the second, third generation superstars that have walked through the doors in WWE. Yes, you have your Charlotte Flairs, you have your Randy Ortons, but having a famous last name, particularly in that Hall of Fame tier can often times be more of a curse than it is a blessing."

Expand Tweet

With Mysterio dropping the North American Title, he is now expected to fully focus on The Judgment Day's feud with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens on the main roster.

What were your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's reign as North American Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!