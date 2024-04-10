Damian Priest reacts to Rhea Ripley's big personal update; makes an emotional request

Damian Priest has responded to Rhea Ripley's recent tweet welcoming a new family member, a dog named Bella.

The Nightmare defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL to retain her Women's World Title. Her Judgment Day stable-mate Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Title on Night Two by cashing in his Money in The Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. The two real-life best friends are on cloud nine following their big wins at 'Mania.

Rhea Ripley recently made a huge personal announcement on Twitter and Instagram. She's brought in a new dog named Bella. Her tweet received a heartfelt response from Priest, who asked her to tell fans how she saved the 'little angel.'

Rhea Ripley on 'Mami' being a Damian Priest idea

Ripley has been calling herself 'Mami' for quite some time now. Earlier this year, she spoke with Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling and revealed that the sobriquet was Damian Priest's idea.

Here's what she said:

"[Mami] was a Priest thing. I went out there, came back after kneeing myself in the face and busting my front two teeth, I had braces for a week, it was great. I came back from that, and we came back on Rey's anniversary. That's where I decided to be a little menace, be myself, and I ordered an Eddie Guerrero shirt and I came out with 'I'm Your Papi' shirt, just to see what the hell was going to happen from that. That was a 'me' call and just me doing something that I thought was right and I wanted to stir the pot a little bit. I started the whole Papi thing, I got told I couldn't be Papi, so Priest was like, 'Well, you're Mami.'" [H/T - Fightful]

Rhea Ripley is Priest's biggest supporter inside and outside the squared circle. She considers him a big brother in real life and was elated over him finally winning the big one at The Show of Shows.

