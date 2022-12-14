Damian Priest recently took to Twitter to react to a viral backstage segment featuring The Judgment Day.

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley took on Asuka in a singles bout. During the contest, Dominik Mysterio scaled the ring apron to distract the Empress of Tomorrow, to which she sprayed him with mist, blinding the 25-year-old. Ripley would end up winning the match after hitting her opponent with a Riptide.

Later in the show, the younger Mysterio was seen getting treatment for his eyes with the entire Judgment Day surrounding him. The segment took a hysterical turn as all members of the group had different reactions to the situation.

Priest, who tried to unsuccessfully console Dominik during the segment, recently reacted to it on Twitter. He replied to a fan reposting the segment with a GIF, indicating that he had nothing to say about the whole thing.

The Judgment Day took on The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa in a six-man match earlier in the night, where Damian Priest helped Dominik pick up a pinfall victory for the group.

Former WWE writer says Damian Priest is the only member of Judgment Day that belongs in the group

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Damian Priest's position in The Judgment Day on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW..

Russo commented on how The Archer of Infamy matches up with the faction's gimmick. He claims that Priest is the only Superstar in the group that belongs in it. He sees the other members of Judgment Day as being miscast:

"Bro, Dominik Mysterio looks like a child! Okay, bro? He has got a baby face. He looks like a big kid. Every week we come on here about the miscasting. He is miscast in that role. Rhea Ripley is miscast in that role. Finn Balor is miscast in that role," stated Vince Russo. "The only person I would have possibly booked on this crew is Damian Priest. He is the only one. The rest of them do not fit, bro." [10:14 - 10:50]

Judgment Day goes from strength to strength on a weekly basis. On last night's episode of RAW, all members of the stable won their matches.

