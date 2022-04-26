Damian Priest refers to his indie name during RAW promo

Former US Champion Damian Priest subtly mentioned his ring name as an independent wrestler in a segment on RAW. The Archer of Infamy formed a sinister alliance with Edge on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 when he helped the latter defeat AJ Styles.

Since then, the duo has mercilessly targeted AJ Styles and have made it their mission to finish him off for good at WrestleMania Backlash. Priest and Edge appeared in a segment to warn the former's opponent for this week's RAW, Finn Balor.

Priest reminded Balor of the punishment waiting for him in the ring, which was a subtle reference to his previous indie name, Punishment Martinez.

Priest has had numerous issues with Balor in the past, as the latter made him turn heel after dethroning him as the United States Champion. The Archer of Infamy lashed out at Balor and violently attacked him upon losing the title.

Priest took his long-awaited revenge against Balor on this week's match after pinning him with a new finisher taken from Edge's playbook.

Gangrel wants to join Edge and Damian Priest in the Judgment Day Faction

Edge has had a previous run in a similar faction, The Brood, with his best friend, Christian, and leader Gangrel. The group had an entertaining run in the Attitude Era as they terrified audiences with their sinister look and entrance.

Gangrel spoke with Nick Hausman of The Wrestling Inc. about Edge and Damian Priest building a new faction based on The Brood. The former discussed if he'd be interested in joining the duo.

"There’s no reunions, no talks, with Christian or Edge. Although it would be really cool to be with Damian Priest and Edge, that’s cool. I love how he’s got like a mixed Brood/Taker vibe with the raise of the chair and the fire."

Gangrel also named Rhea Ripley as one of the superstars who could fit in the faction. The partnership could align well with The Nightmare's recent character change as she turned on Liv Morgan to introduce a fresh and meaner version of her, similar to Priest's new persona.

