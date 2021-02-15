"We're living what you're chasing" - WWE RAW Superstar responds to call-out from rap artist Bow Wow 

WWE RAW Superstar Damian Priest has responded to a Twitter jibe from rap star Bow Wow.

The musician, who has hinted he is in the process of transitioning to the world of WWE, called out the former North American Champion and Bad Bunny, who the Archer of Infamy has been joining forces with in recent weeks on both WWE RAW and at the Royal Rumble.

Here's what Bow Wow said on Twitter:

Hey @ArcherOfInfamy tell your little pet bad bunny I’ve been watching... and im not impressed. 👀 🐰 🚫 ... i got @TheRealMorrison back! Stop hiding from the REAL mr bunny — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

It didn't take long for the new WWE RAW Superstar to respond, saying he's living what Bow Wow is chasing:

"Ha! Not impressed huh? Every Monday we're living what you're chasing homie. But by all means, keep shooting blanks on Twitter."

Ha! Not impressed huh? Every Monday we're living what you're chasing homie. But by all means, keep shooting blanks on Twitter. 🎯#LiveForever #WWERaw https://t.co/IdKnxdvi2J — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) February 15, 2021

If some rumors are to be believed, the WWE Universe could be set to see Damian Priest and Bad Bunny team together at WrestleMania 37. John Morrison and The Miz are the heavily-favored predicted opponents at this moment in time. However, with Bow Wow now seemingly throwing his hat into the ring, could we see some involvement from the star at WrestleMania 37, or even possibly before the Show of Shows?

WWE RAW star Damian Priest was starstruck by Edge on his arrival

Damian Priest had a stellar showing at the Royal Rumble, where he made his main roster debut. He was able to face off against the Rated-R Superstar Edge in a dream moment and was greeted by the Hall of Famer the next night on WWE RAW.

The pair shared a handshake, and Priest admitted he was a little stunned in the moment.

"I mean, if you watch it - because I did watch that back, and I just laughed at my reaction - I was just frozen! You know, I couldn’t even say a word! I couldn’t even say thank you. I couldn’t say glad to be here. I couldn’t say anything. I saw his hand, so I shook it, but that’s all I could muster up to do. It was that, I was in awe. I was like “Man, this is really happening! This is so cool.”

Will we see Bow Wow make his presence known in WWE soon?