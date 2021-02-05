WWE Superstar says he was "in awe" meeting Edge after his Royal Rumble victory

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has said he was "in awe" meeting Edge during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

The former NXT North American Champion, who made his Royal Rumble debut at the weekend, was featured alongside the Rated R Superstar in a short backstage segment on Monday Night Raw, the night after Edge's historic victory.

In the segment, the Archer of Infamy was greeted by Edge as he was on his way to the ring. Edge shook the rising star's hand, saying he was impressed with his Royal Rumble performance. Needless to say, Damian Priest was slightly starstruck in the moment, as he would describe in an interview with BT Sport.

"I mean, if you watch it - because I did watch that back, and I just laughed at my reaction - I was just frozen! You know, I couldn’t even say a word! I couldn’t even say thank you. I couldn’t say glad to be here. I couldn’t say anything. I saw his hand, so I shook it, but that’s all I could muster up to do. It was that, I was in awe. I was like “Man, this is really happening! This is so cool.”"

Damian Priest would also reveal that it was his desire to wrestle both Edge and Randy Orton during the Royal Rumble.

"Unfortunately, I didn’t get to go in there with Randy… but I got Edge. And that was so cool to me. The fan in me thought it was so super cool. And then obviously the man-to-man where we have a mentor type of relationship, that’s how I look at him. And getting to square up, that was cool. That was really cool."

Damian Priest on the reactions to his main roster arrival

Damian Priest arrives on RAW

Damian Priest says he was also struck by the amount of positive responses he's had since arriving on the main roster and is looking forward to mixing it up with other prominent WWE Superstars.

"Everybody’s been really cool - “Man, it’s good that you’re here now, we’re looking forward to this.” So everybody is kind of excited. I think, whether it’s for positive reasons, as far as like “Oh, I can’t wait to see you shine!” Or even if it’s the negative, where guys just want to beat me up, they can try. But you can see that they’re like “Oh man, I’m gonna get some new blood in the ring.” It’s cool. I’m all for it and I’m super excited.”