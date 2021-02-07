Damian Priest reveals why he is disappointed with his run on NXT (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has recently joined Monday Night RAW after a decently successful time on NXT. A former NXT North American Champion, Damian Priest joined the Black and Gold brand in 2018. However, he never won the NXT Championship during his time on the brand. Speaking to SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Damian Priest spoke about not getting his hands on the NXT title before moving to RAW.

"I wanted to be the champion, I wanted to be the guy" - Damian Priest on his time in NXT

Damian Priest revealed that he was a bit disappointed that he did not win the NXT Championship and stated that a lot was left unaccomplished. However, giving the example of current NXT Champion Finn Balor, Damian Priest teased that he could come back to the brand in the future and achieve things that he could not in his recent run.

"There's still a lot that I didn't accomplish that I would have liked to and I would say this. I mean, hey Finn Balor did it, you know. He achieved success on RAW and SmackDown and then continued achieving success in NXT. It goes without saying that everybody's expecting him to at some point one day to again be successful on RAW and SmackDown. So, you never know. But yeah, there is something. I wouldn't say disappointed as far as like before I left. But I am disappointed just in the sense that I didn't win the championship. Not because I moved on or anything. Just in general like I wanted to be the champion, I wanted to be the guy. So, I still believe that there is a time for that. But yeah, there's still a lot that I feel that was unaccomplished in NXT."

Said it before and I’ll say it again.



Damian Priest will be one of the exceptions to the rule, when it comes to having WAY more success on the main roster than in NXT.



The guy walks, talks and looks like an absolute megastar.



Big things in his future.#WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/agJ2IBCG9Z — Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) February 2, 2021

Damian Priest had a great showing in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match last Sunday and looks set to be a major star on Monday Night RAW and the main roster in the coming years.

