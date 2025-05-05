Damian Priest reveals personal reason he wants to capture major WWE title at Backlash

Damian Priest revealed a personal reason for wanting to capture a major WWE title at Backlash. The premium live event will air this Saturday night at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Jacob Fatu will defend the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2025. In an interview with News 12, The Archer of Infamy revealed that he wanted to win the US Championship so he could defend it in his hometown at SummerSlam later this year.

SummerSlam will be two nights this year and will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"It's gonna be setting the table for what's gonna be the greatest SummerSlam of all time. I mean, it's already guaranteed to be that. So, I'm hoping that at Backlash I could win the United States Championship for a second time. Then go on and defend it, hopefully have Money In The Bank, and then defend it again here in front of the hometown," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview with Priest in the video below:

Damian Priest lost to Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Damian Priest breaks character to praise WWE star

Dominik Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, and Damian Priest recently broke character to praise him.

Priest used to be stablemates in The Judgment Day with Dominik Mysterio, but was betrayed by the faction at SummerSlam 2024. In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, The Archer of Infamy congratulated Mysterio on the victory and noted that he always thought highly of the 28-year-old as a performer.

"Congratulations! All the hate and all whatever, but there was love at first, that [he] was like my little brother. And yes, situations happen, and we went back and forth, but I've always thought the world of him as a performer, and it was inevitable that this was going to happen. It is what it is," Priest said. [From 01:35 to 01:53]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Jacob Fatu captured the United States Championship by defeating LA Knight at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if The Samoan Werewolf can retain the title this Saturday at WWE Backlash.

