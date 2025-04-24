"Congratulations!" - Damian Priest breaks character after Dominik Mysterio wins WWE Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently stepped out of his on-screen character to praise Dominik Mysterio. The Latino Cheat captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Following SummerSlam 2024, Dirty Dom, Finn Balor, and the rest of The Judgment Day members kicked The Archer of Infamy out of the faction. Later, at the Bash in Berlin event, Priest and Rhea Ripley defeated Daddy Dom and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match.
That being said, Dominik Mysterio secured a win over Bron Breakker, Penta, and Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match. This victory led to The Judgment Day star capturing the IC Title.
In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Damian Priest broke his character to congratulate the 28-year-old star on becoming the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Despite the previous bad blood between the two, Priest claimed he always held Dominik Mysterio in high regard as a performer and viewed the title win as something that was bound to occur.
"Congratulations! All the hate and all whatever, but there was love at first, that [he] was like my little brother. And yes, situations happen, and we went back and forth, but I've always thought the world of him as a performer, and it was inevitable that this was going to happen. It is what it is," Priest said. [From 01:35 to 01:53]
Damian Priest suffered a loss at WWE WrestleMania 41
Last year at WrestleMania XL, The Punisher cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion in Philadelphia. The rivalry between the two superstars reignited in early January 2025.
After back-and-forth attacks on each other on SmackDown, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre faced each other at WWE WrestleMania 41 in a Sin City Street Fight. In the end, The Scottish Warrior defeated the 42-year-old star in a brutal encounter.
It remains to be seen what holds for The Archer of Infamy following his major upset against McIntyre at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Please credit Adrian Hernandez's YouTube channel and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.