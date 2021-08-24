Damian Priest on who congratulated him backstage at SummerSlam, hearing from Bad Bunny

Triple H saw star potential in Damian Priest all along.

Following his United States title win over Sheamus on Saturday night, Damian Priest spoke with Scott Fishman at the SummerSlam after-party about various subjects.

Fishman asked Damian Priest if anyone had come up to congratulate him backstage after his big title win at SummerSlam. Priest revealed that both Triple H and Riddle shared his moment with him. Riddle also won championship gold at SummerSlam earlier in the evening.

"One of the first people that came up to me is one of my buddies," Damian Priest said. "Riddle came up to me, hugged me immediately like I did for him when he won his tag title. I was one of the first people waiting for him when he came through the curtain, and we don't know if we're gonna win titles, and that's legit we don't know, and so we're just waiting there, and it was kind of cool to have that moment twice. I did it for him. Then he did it for me. Then obviously, you have someone like Triple H coming up to me and saying, 'I knew it. I knew it,' and to give me a hug, it's just so cool."

Damian Priest on hearing from Bad Bunny following SummerSlam

Damian Priest also revealed that he heard from Bad Bunny following his United States title win and said that he was very hyped and happy.

"He's hyped," Damian Priest revealed. "He's very happy and congratulative. He was watching."

What did you think of Damian Priest's United States title win at SummerSlam? Do you think we'll see Bad Bunny return to WWE in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Scott Fishman with a link back to this article for the transcription.

We asked Big E if there's a place for AJ Lee in WWE. Find out his answer here.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan