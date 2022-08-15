Damian Priest on Roman Reigns possibly losing his titles soon against former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Damian Priest has offered a prediction ahead of Roman Reigns’ upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

Reigns will defend his titles against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. The event is set to be the first major WWE show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Liam Power, Priest made it clear that he wants McIntyre to end Reigns’ dominance over the rest of the roster.

“I don’t know if it’s a prediction or a want, but I’m a big Drew fan, as a person, as a performer, everything,” Priest said. “Obviously you can’t take anything away from Roman. He’s the man, right? But I love Drew. The guy is such a stud. I want him to do it. I want him to do the thing and I want him to have that moment, especially here in Cardiff. I’m rooting for Drew, yeah.” [3:58-4:26]

Is Drew McIntyre the man to finally dethrone Roman Reigns?

In August 2020, Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam after a five-month absence. He won the Universal Championship a week later, beginning a reign that will hit the 734-day mark on the day of Clash at the Castle.

Earlier this year, Reigns unified WWE’s two male world titles when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. His reign as WWE Champion will reach 153 days on September 3.

Over the last year, Drew McIntyre has gradually worked his way back into world title contention following his two WWE Championship wins in 2020. He defeated Sheamus on SmackDown in July to become the number one contender for Reigns’ titles.

