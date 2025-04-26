Damian Priest ruled out of WWE SmackDown for the foreseeable future, says Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest has been ruled out of WWE SmackDown for the foreseeable future. That is what Drew McIntyre claimed tonight.

Ad

On SmackDown tonight, Damian Priest's WrestleMania opponent made his way down to the ring to claim a shot at the United States Championship. However, he also revealed that Priest was hurt after their match and would not be on the show for a while.

Drew McIntyre said it was not easy being him—professionally, personally, it was easy being tall and handsome. However, he had enjoyed his win over Damian as it was a pleasure to embarrass Priest in front of his family.

Ad

Trending

McIntyre said that he knew Priest was not on SmackDown after their violent match and would not be there for quite a while. He claimed Damian would take time to return after what happened at WrestleMania, as he had been ruled out of the show.

Expand Tweet

However, Priest would shock everyone with an appearance at the end of the night to attack McIntyre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More