Damian Priest ruled out of WWE SmackDown for the foreseeable future, says Drew McIntyre

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 26, 2025 02:23 GMT
The star is left hurt at this time (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is left hurt at this time (Credit: WWE.com)

Damian Priest has been ruled out of WWE SmackDown for the foreseeable future. That is what Drew McIntyre claimed tonight.

On SmackDown tonight, Damian Priest's WrestleMania opponent made his way down to the ring to claim a shot at the United States Championship. However, he also revealed that Priest was hurt after their match and would not be on the show for a while.

Drew McIntyre said it was not easy being him—professionally, personally, it was easy being tall and handsome. However, he had enjoyed his win over Damian as it was a pleasure to embarrass Priest in front of his family.

McIntyre said that he knew Priest was not on SmackDown after their violent match and would not be there for quite a while. He claimed Damian would take time to return after what happened at WrestleMania, as he had been ruled out of the show.

However, Priest would shock everyone with an appearance at the end of the night to attack McIntyre.

