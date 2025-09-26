Damian Priest's WWE partner sends heartwarming message

WWE Superstar Damian Priest's partner in real life sent him a heartfelt message today on social media. Priest is currently in a rivalry with Aleister Black on WWE SmackDown.

The Archer of Infamy celebrated his 43rd birthday today and received a message from Lola Vice. The NXT star seemingly confirmed that she was in a relationship with Priest and wished him a happy birthday on her Instagram story. You can check out her message in the photo below.

"Happy birthday baby," she wrote.

Vice sent Priest a heartfelt message today on social media. [Image credit: Lola Vice on Instagram]

Damian Priest used to be a member of The Judgment Day but was betrayed by Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2024. Balor cost Priest the World Heavyweight Championship during his title defense against Gunther at the PLE last year. Priest has since transferred from RAW to SmackDown, but has not had a ton of success on the blue brand as of late. Aleister Black defeated the former champion in a singles match earlier this month on the blue brand.

Vince Russo comments on Damian Priest's storyline on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the rivalry between Damian Priest and Aleister Black on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo suggested that the rivalry between Priest and Black would continue for a while. Black got the better of Priest in a singles match on the September 5 edition of the blue brand.

"I do love the fact about the promo where he said, You know, he went away and he came back and nothing had changed. There was a little truth to that, and you know, he basically came back, and it's the same stuff. He's in the same spot, but you know those are the things you got to really pick up on, man, because that's where the frustrations are coming through. An awkward finish with the ref spot, but this just tells me they're going to just continue on with this Priest and Black angle," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Damian Priest on WWE SmackDown.

