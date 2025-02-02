Damian Priest sends a message after Jey Uso wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match

Jey Uso's win in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match has sent shockwaves across the wrestling world as nobody saw it coming. Several reactions have been pouring in since Main Event Jey secured the monumental victory, with Damian Priest being the latest one to send a message to his former rival.

The Rumble match was a star-studded affair, with major names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, John Cena, and more being involved. As such, not many expected Jey to have any chance at winning, especially considering he was fresh off a loss to Gunther in a World Heavyweight Title bout at Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE pulled off a shocker by having The Yeet Master win. While seeing Jey Uso in the final two alongside Cena was a surprise enough, the place erupted when he did the unthinkable by eliminating The Leader of Cenation for the win.

The wrestling world has been abuzz with this outcome, with several fans and those within the business reacting to the news. Now, Damian Priest, a name familiar to Jey Uso, has sent out a message on his X/Twitter account, acknowledging the latter's win.

"Yeet," wrote Priest.

Priest was himself involved in the Rumble match, where he entered at number 28 and secured two eliminations before being sent over the top rope by LA Knight.

