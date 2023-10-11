Damian Priest sends a message to Rhea Ripley on her birthday

Damian Priest took to Twitter/X to send a birthday message to his Judgment Day stablemate and good friend, Rhea Ripley.

Ripley and Priest were the first two members who were recruited in the original incarnation of The Judgment Day by former leader Edge. The two superstars are also good friends off-screen.

Taking to Twitter/X, Priest shared a set of photos featuring him and The Eradicator. He also sent a wholesome message to the reigning Women's World Champion.

"The coolest. Baddest. The best. Happy birthday @RheaRipley_WWE #Terrortwin."

Check out Priest's message to Ripley on her birthday:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley previously opened up about working with Damian Priest in WWE

Rhea Ripley previously spoke about working with Damian Priest in WWE, claiming that she always wanted to work alongside the former United States Champion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Metro, Ripley mentioned that she and Priest have always mentioned working alongside each other during their respective interviews.

The Eradicator added that the pairing was a "happy accident." Ripley said:

"I think it was just creative. I don’t know if they’ve seen interviews that we’ve done online. I don’t know if they really look at that stuff, because we’ve both talked about it when we’ve had interviews. But at least I know I haven’t brought it up to them at all. I don’t know if Priest did, but I didn’t. I think it was just a happy accident, really."

Expand Tweet

At the Fastlane Premium Live Event, Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Despite having the numbers advantage, a moment of confusion between Priest and JD McDonagh led to Jey and Rhodes' victory. Later in the show, Priest attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract but was prevented by Rhea Ripley.

Are you enjoying The Judgment Day's current run in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE