Damian Priest sends a three-word message to current Judgment Day member on social media

Damian Priest took to social media with a three-word message to his Judgment Day stablemate, JD McDonagh.

McDonagh was the fifth and latest member to join The Judgment Day. Since joining the group, he has accompanied Priest and Finn Balor for their tag team matches. He has also been in the corner of Dominik Mysterio for his singles matches.

On Twitter/X, Priest sent a three-word birthday message dedicated to the Irish Ace.

"Happy birthday ace! @jd_mcdonagh," wrote Priest.

Cody Rhodes praised a move from Judgment Day member JD McDonagh's arsenal

Cody Rhodes has been impressed by one of JD McDonagh's moves. The American Nightmare praised the current Judgment Day member by calling him a "super athlete."

During an interview with Fightful, Rhodes praised McDonagh for his headbutt, stating that it is on a "Samoan" level. He said:

"I'm so glad that other people are talking about it because it was abnormal. And to me, he's such a super athlete. What shocks me about his athleticism is how he's able to balance the head on his body. You got to do a lot of stuff and that headbutt which you saw a lot more of in NXT, which is obviously something you'll see more on the main roster too. That headbutt's deadly. Samoan level headbutt by JD."

McDonagh recently failed to win a Gauntlet Match on Monday Night RAW and become the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. However, his stablemates, Damian Priest and Finn Balor, will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Way Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

Priest and Balor recently defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

