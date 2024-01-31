Cody Rhodes discusses "deadly" move in Judgment Day member's arsenal: "Samoan level"

Cody Rhodes came across quite a few top WWE stars during his Royal Rumble 2024 win, including members of The Judgment Day. The American Nightmare recently discussed a deadly move in a 33-year-old Judgment Day star’s arsenal.

Cody Rhodes walked into the men’s Royal Rumble as a favorite to win the contest. However, there were a few others tipped to run him close this year as compared to the last edition of the Rumble. The American Nightmare outlasted members of Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and CM Punk, to win the Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row.

In an interview with Fightful, Cody Rhodes spoke about all things JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day member has seen many top WWE stars talk about his rather infamous head over the years. Kevin Owens ripped into him during an episode of NXT last year, and Cody was the latest addition to the list.

Dusty Rhodes’ son spoke about what an incredible athlete JD McDonagh is. He added that the Superstar has a deadly headbutt in his arsenal that will come into play on the main roster soon.

"I'm so glad that other people are talking about it because it was abnormal. And to me, he's such a super athlete. What shocks me about his athleticism is how he's able to balance the head on his body. You got to do a lot of stuff and that headbutt which you saw a lot more of in NXT, which is obviously something you'll see more on the main roster too. That headbutt's deadly. Samoan level headbutt by JD," Cody Rhodes said.

WWE has produced its fair share of top stars in NXT, and JD McDonagh is among the best of the lot. He made a name for himself in the UK division of the brand before moving to NXT and then to the main roster. The future is bright for this Judgment Day star.

Cody Rhodes will make his pick for WWE WrestleMania XL soon

Cody Rhodes made history by winning his second consecutive Royal Rumble match, and in the process, added his name to an elite list of Superstars to do so. He immediately pointed at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after winning the match.

The episode of WWE RAW that followed the Royal Rumble left The American Nightmare in two minds. Seth Rollins interrupted Rhodes and urged the 38-year-old to challenge him for the title instead of The Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes will make the tough decision soon as to who he wants to face at WrestleMania XL. He will likely choose The Tribal Chief, allowing Rollins to find his challenger at the Elimination Chamber.

