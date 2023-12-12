Damian Priest sends a warning after CM Punk asks The Judgment Day a hilarious question on RAW

CM Punk made a ground-breaking announcement on RAW by announcing himself as the second man entering the Royal Rumble 2024 match. Backstage, he finally met The Judgment Day and was given a stern warning by Damian Priest.

CM Punk was coming off a hot promo and segment with Seth Rollins, who verbally chewed him apart. The former gave him a one-time pass to say something without facing the consequences, and backstage, Punk ended up meeting The Judgment Day for the first time.

He asked them, "Where's Rhea?" and Damian Priest didn't seem too happy about it. He told CM Punk that he hoped he finished his story because he'd be there to swoop in, showing him his Money in the Bank briefcase.

It's going to be interesting to see who Punk's first feud is going to be on RAW. Apart from the obvious Seth Rollins angle, which could be happening at WrestleMania 40, Punk has met superstars from both brands.

This week, he reunited with Kofi Kingston and shook hands with Chad Gable and Ricochet while having a brief face-to-face with Drew McIntyre, who made it clear that he didn't want Punk on RAW.

