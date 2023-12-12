"He destroys locker rooms" - Another top RAW star joins Seth Rollins in rejecting CM Punk

CM Punk is as polarizing a figure as one can get - and this isn't just to Seth Rollins. On the December 11 episode of RAW, another top star rejected him and stated that he destroys locker rooms.

As you know, Seth Rollins was the first one to be vocal about his lack of excitement, so to speak, about CM Punk's WWE signing. When Adam Pearce informed him of his intention to offer Punk a RAW-Exclusive contract, Rollins simply told him to do what he wanted to do, but when Punk inevitably shows his true colors, to not stop Rollins from doing what he "has to do."

In the opening promo of RAW this week, Drew McIntyre came out for his match against Jey Uso and cut a promo stating that he would prefer if Punk signed to SmackDown instead of the red brand and that he destroys locker rooms.

McIntyre told the crowd that unlike them, he knows CM Punk personally and has traveled with him as well and seems to be aware of his "true colors."

It's interesting how WWE has handled Punk's return by having him appear on all three brands ahead of the big decision.

