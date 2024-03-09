Damian Priest shares a cute photo with Rhea Ripley from Dominik Mysterio's wedding, posts unseen video

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were in attendance for Dominik Mysterio's wedding. Taking to social media, Priest shared a cute photo with Ripley.

Mysterio recently tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Marie Juliette. WWE stars, including Priest, Ripley, and Austin Theory, were in attendance for the ceremony. Dominik's father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, was also in attendance at his son's wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Damian Priest shared a photo with Ripley from the wedding ceremony. He also shared a video featuring Mysterio and his wife Juliette.

Check out Priest's Instagram post:

R-Truth opened up about being betrayed by Damian Priest and The Judgment Day

WWE veteran R-Truth recently opened up about being betrayed by Priest and his stablemates. Truth was previously blindsided on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Truth took shots at The Judgment Day. He said:

"How do I feel about it? Again, hurt. That's not what you would feel if you got betrayed. You're the only one that's bringing the money in. I'm talking about money; you know what I'm saying. I ain't talking about chump change or a little bit of change, bringing the money and fattening the pockets up, taking care of them. I got them a TV; they had no TV in there. They were all on their phones, you know what I'm saying, on their iPhones and stuff."

Truth added:

"I was bringing them up to level. I had, you know what I'm saying: live, laugh, and love. Who was doing it? We had something special. We had some good, good memories, man. But, all things come to an end, don't they? It's very conniving. Betrayal is the worst kind of betrayal."

Damian Priest is one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, alongside Finn Balor.

