"You're the only one that's bringing the money in" - WWE veteran fires shots at The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day became an unstoppable force in WWE after WrestleMania 39, as they began dominating the brand. Meanwhile, a former three-time champion called out the heinous stable and fired shots at the faction.

Last year, R-Truth made a miraculous return to the promotion in Chicago and returned to Monday Night RAW. The former United States Champion tried his best to become the fifth member of The Judgment Day and gave his all when it came to kicking JD McDonagh out of the group.

Sadly, the villainous faction turned on the lovable veteran and blindsided him. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the former WWE Tag Team Champion fired shots at The Judgment Day and explained all the efforts he put into becoming a member:

"How do I feel about it? Again, hurt. That's not what you would feel if you got betrayed. You're the only one that's bringing the money in. I'm talking about money; you know what I'm saying. I ain't talking about chump change or a little bit of change, bringing the money and fattening the pockets up, taking care of them. I got them a TV; they had no TV in there. They were all on their phones, you know what I'm saying, on their iPhones and stuff."

Truth also stated that several members of the stable loved him before kicking him out:

"I was bringing them up to level. I had, you know what I'm saying: live, laugh, and love. Who was doing it? We had something special. We had some good, good memories, man. But, all things come to an end, don't they? It's very conniving. Betrayal is the worst kind of betrayal." (From 14:20 to 15:30)

WWE originally had a different plan for The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day was founded by the Rated R Superstar after he turned heel for the first time in years during his retirement run with WWE. Later, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest joined the fray and helped the veteran.

However, the company changed the ongoing plans for the stable at the last moment. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Edge explained the original plans for the villainous stable before his exit:

"When we were doing Judgment Day, the plan was that Balor joins and about a year later, they all turn on me. Well, then I got to Hell in a Cell and it was like, no, we're changing everything and we're speeding up that year long process and he's joining tomorrow and turning tomorrow"

Finn Balor replaced Edge from the heel stable after WWE Hell in A Cell 2022. The original plan was for The Prince to join the faction almost after a year.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE