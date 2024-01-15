Damian Priest shares photo with Judgment Day stablemates, sends cryptic message ahead of RAW

Damian Priest took to social media to share a photo with his Judgment Day stablemates. He also sent a cryptic message ahead of this week's RAW.

Priest is the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder. He is also one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions with Finn Balor.

Taking to Twitter/X, Priest shared a photo with JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.

"Next stop... #WWERaw And we still got money in the bank," wrote Priest.

All four male members of The Judgment Day will be in action on this week's Monday Night RAW. Priest and Balor will face the team of R-Truth and The Miz, who recently reunited on the red brand.

McDonagh and Mysterio will face DIY in another tag team match scheduled for this week's RAW. The team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have their sights set on the tag team titles.

Bill Apter discussed Damian Priest's struggles to cash in the Money in the Bank contract

Bill Apter has discussed Damian Priest's current storyline and how he has struggled to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter stated that Priest isn't making any progress with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and there is a possibility of his contract expiring. Apter said:

"I mean, I just keep waiting for this to happen on TV already. It's just not going anywhere... Maybe it [the MITB contract] will just expire. They have never done that,"

Priest has already tried cashing in his contract on Seth Rollins. On this week's RAW, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion will put his title on the line against Jinder Mahal.

The Punisher could potentially cash in his contract during the Rollins vs. Mahal title match.

