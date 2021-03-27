"I almost cried" - Damian Priest shares a story about a run-in with a WWE Hall Of Famer

Damian Priest is one of the fastest-rising stars on WWE's roster. The Archer of Infamy has come a long way since he made his debut on NXT. He now finds himself on RAW working alongside one of the biggest artists in the music industry.

Though he is quickly gaining a lot of acclaim within the WWE Universe, the former NXT North American Champion still finds it difficult to balance being a "colleague" and a "fan".

Damian Priest shared an interesting story in an interview with Metal Injection on how he was nearly brought to tears after WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels hugged him. Priest said that he has always been a huge fan of Michaels and his body of work.

"The other day I stopped by NXT, and Shawn saw me, and he came up and gave me a hug and I almost cried. I was like, Shawn Michaels is hugging me. It’s the Boy Toy, you know what I mean? It doesn’t get old, man. It’s so cool. Yes, it’s a struggle every time I speak to him."

The RAW superstar also revealed that he is grateful because he has not lost the "fan" side of himself. He emphasized that the relationships he made in NXT are more important to him than the fame and fortune that his status on RAW gives him.

What does Damian Priest have in store at WrestleMania 37?

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny in WWE

Damian Priest is seemingly destined for great things with WWE. But as of this writing, he will not be heavily featured at WWE WrestleMania 37. The Archer of Infamy is reportedly suffering from some minor injuries at the moment. (You can read more about this situation here.)

As a result, the former NXT North American Champion will be in the corner of rap sensation Bad Bunny, who will face The Miz at WrestleMania 37.

Damian Priest will be ringside to support his good friend in this match. The WWE Universe can expect to see Priest perform the role of Bunny's manager and his enforcer, as the big man will look to prevent John Morrison from interfering in the match.

What do you think about Priest's limited role in this year's WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.