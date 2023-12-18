Damian Priest, Shayna Baszler and other WWE Superstars react to Mia Yim's heartfelt personal update

Mia Yim's latest update to social media revealed her reunion with a good friend. The post was liked by several current and former WWE Superstars.

Yim was previously roommates with Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. The group called themselves The BRE for The Best Roommates Ever. The wrestlers had a growing fanbase, and a growing presence on social media, including the UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube. They also produced their own content for Yim's official YouTube channel.

Life goes on and The BRE are no longer roommates, but their friendship remains. Yim took to Instagram today and talked about her recent reunion with Duke. The post, which included a photo, was liked by many fans, and WWE Superstars such as Baszler, Kai, Damian Priest, Jessika Carr, Nikki Cross, and Megan Morant.

"Getting reunited with @jessamynduke even for a day and a half fills me with so much happiness and joy. I miss the #BRE and grateful I get to see them even when we are all at different parts of the nation. #BRE4L @qosbaszler @imkingkota," Yim wrote.

Former WWE star Mace, now known as Mase Madden on the indies, responded to Yim's post in the comments section and playfully took a jab at Kai, as he wrote, "Aww miss you, @jessamynduke , and @qosbaszler [hearts face emoji]" Yim responded, "and @imkingkota??"

The BRE is still represented in WWE as Yim and Kai are on SmackDown, while Baszler is on RAW. Duke was signed to WWE from May 2018 to May 2021.

Mia Yim thanks fellow WWE star after preventing home invasion

Keith Lee is married to Mia Yim, but the AEW star can't be home at all times as his career brings a busy schedule.

Yim recently took to X to reveal how she stopped a "sketchy" Uber Eats driver from breaking into her home. She thanked Shayna Baszler for talking her into what sounds like upgraded home defense.

"Sketchy Uber Eats delivery guy just tried to get inside my house. Hey @QoSBaszler thanks for influencing me to keep certain items in all rooms [smiling face with sunglasses emoji]," she wrote.

The 34-year-old pro wrestler thankfully made it through the incident with no injuries. She later confirmed that her husband was at work when the attempted home invasion occurred.

