Damian Priest shows support for R-Truth following WWE exit

R-Truth let the world know today that he had been released by WWE, ending his third run with the company at 17 years. Fans and wrestlers continue to react with shock, while those close to Truth have been sharing stories of the person behind the character. The Judgment Day was a big part of the veteran's last few years, and Damian Priest is offering clear support for the rapping wrestler.

WrestleMania XL opened with Rhea Ripley retaining the Women's World Championship over Becky Lynch, but later on, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor were defeated in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. A-Town Down Under left with the WWE Tag Team Championship, and Awesome Truth were crowned World Tag Team Champions. Night Two saw Priest cash in Money in the Bank to become World Heavyweight Champion. The RAW after 'Mania special featured an in-ring segment with the new champions.

The Archer of Infamy and The Eradicator have both shown support for R-Truth following his WWE release. Ripley publicly reacted to Truth's earlier statement, and now Priest has weighed in with a clear message without saying too much. He took to X/Twitter to share a photo from the RAW after WrestleMania, with everyone else cropped out. Priest also tagged Ripley in the photo and captioned the post with Truth's handle.

Priest defeated R-Truth in their only singles match during RAW on March 11, 2024. They last worked together in the SmackDown dark match on August 2, 2024, as The Judgment Day was beaten by Awesome Truth, Jey Uso, and Rey Mysterio.

R-Truth loses his final WWE match on SmackDown

R-Truth has wrestled around 2,000 matches since 1999. Just over 1,500 of those matches came inside a WWE ring.

Friday's SmackDown episode saw Solo Sikoa's group mock R-Truth after finding him speaking to an invisible person backstage. The fan-favorite insulted JC Mateo, and this led to a match later in the show. The former Jeff Cobb needed just over two minutes to win his first-ever match against the Charlotte, NC native in what was also Truth's final match for the company.

Truth's last match came just days after the non-title loss to Undisputed Champion John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event. This ties the Cena vs. Truth series of televised singles matches at 2-2.

