WWE SmackDown Results: 21-year-old star debuts; John Cena's title stolen, Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu split (5/30/25) 

Bianca Belair made her return on WWE SmackDown and celebrated with her hometown crowd while still having what looked like a splint on her broken fingers. She was interrupted by Naomi, who surprisingly wanted Bianca to forgive her for betraying Jade Cargill and herself.

Belair said that she and Naomi used to be best friends, but she couldn't forgive her. Naomi threatened to put Belair in a wheelchair before Jade Cargill came out and started a brawl with her.

Jade kicked Naomi in the face and took her down before tossing her out of the ring as she stared down her former tag partner. Nia Jax came out next, and we headed for the first match on SmackDown shortly after.

WWE SmackDown Results (May 30, 2025):

Naomi def. Nia Jax & Jade Cargill

JC Mateo def. R-Truth

Los Garza def. Rey Fenix & Je'Von Evans

Zelina Vega def. Alba Fyre

Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes & Jacob Fatu

WWE SmackDown Results: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi vs. Nia Jax - Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Cargill took control of the match with an Alabama Slam on Naomi, but Nia broke up the pin. Nia hit the Samoan Drop before stomping on both opponents and getting a double leg drop. Naomi took a second leg drop, this time from the ropes, before kicking out.

Jade got back in control and cleared the ring before Nia drove her into the ringpost with a hip attack. Naomi and Nia teamed up and delivered a double team beatdown to Jade before the heels turned on each other, and Jax hit a senton on Naomi. Jade came back with a spinebuster on Nia before hitting Jaded on Naomi.

Jax broke up the pin before taking both opponents out with a double crossbody. Jax pulled off a superplex/powerbomb Tower of Doom spot before Naomi countered the Annihilator and rolled her up for the win.

Result: Naomi def. Nia Jax & Jade Cargill

Grade: B

R-Truth was backstage on SmackDown when Solo and the Bloodline showed up. Truth asked if Mateo was Solo's son before challenging the newcomer to a match. Jacob told Solo that he had his own matters to take care of before walking off.

WWE SmackDown Results: JC Mateo vs. R-Truth

Truth was taking a beating early on in the match, and JC hit a standing moonsault. JC took the Fige Knuckle Shuffle before Truth tried to lift Mateo, but failed and was taken down by the newcomer. Mateo hit the Tour of the Islands before getting the win.

Result: JC Mateo def. R-Truth

Solo and Mateo attacked Truth after the match, and Jimmy Uso came out with a steel chair to make the save. The Bloodline took them both down and retreated before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: C

The Street Profits were out next and said that they were the leaders of the tag team division now and would defend the titles against anyone. Fraxiom showed up and complained about thier title match being interrupted by Wyatt Sicks.

Motor City Machine Guns showed up as well and stated that they deserved a title shot before they were joined by DIY. Gargano discussed a conspiracy against DIY before Ciampa requested a moment of silence.

The lights went out, and when they came back on, Wyatt Sicks was there and attacked all the tag teams, taking them down one by one.

Nathan Frazer was hit with Sister Abigail by Uncle Howdy, and the Wyatts took over the ring before SmackDown continued.

WWE SmackDown Results: Los Garza vs. Rey Fenix & Je'Von Evans

NXT North American champ Ethan Page was on commentary, and Los Garza were in control early on by isolating Je'Von Evans in the ring. 21-year-old Evans made his SmackDown debut tonight and took a beating early in the match before coming back with a superkick and making the tag to Fenix.

Fenix got a big springboard moonsault before Je'Von came back with a springboard crossbody. Evans took everyone out with a big dive to the floor before Page got involved at the ringside and sent Fenix over the announce desk.

Evans took Page out with a superkick before Page came back and interrupted Je'Von's top top finisher. Los Garza used the distraction to get their finisher and pick up the win.

Result: Los Garza def. Rey Fenix & Je'Von Evans

Grade: B+

We got a cryptic transmission from Uncle Howdy, and he said, "We won't stop. Not until we get what's owed," in a distorted voice.

WWE SmackDown Results: Zelina Vega vs. Alba Fyre

Zelina was in trouble early on, and Piper got a cheap shot from the apron as the match went on. Vega came back with a knee to the head before countering a vertical suplex. Fyre dodged the moonsault and hit a Swanton Bomb before getting a near fall on the champ.

Vega was sent outside, and Chelsea Green took off the protective face mask before trying to hit Zelina with it. Vega ducked, and Piper Niven took the mask to the face as the match continued. Vega got back in the ring and hit Code Red before getting the win.

Result: Zelina Vega def. Alba Fyre

Grade: B

Giulia and Vega met on SmackDown backstage, and it seemed the former had her eyes on the Women's US Title.

Backstage, The Miz and Carmelo had a tense exchange after Melo refused to accept that he needed The Miz's help.

Damian Priest was out next and said that he was done with Drew McIntyre after their match, but he appreciated The Scottish Warrior for putting up a great fight. He said that he was aiming for the United States Title held by Jacob Fatu, calling Fatu the most bad*ss champ in the WWE.

Priest added that he wanted to once again be El Campeon before walking out. Fatu was making his entrance as Priest walked out, and the two had a staredown before we headed for the next match.

WWE SmackDown Results: Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Jacob Fatu - Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Fatu was dominating early on and went for a big running tackle at the ringside, but missed both opponents and went through the barricades himself. Back in the ring, Andrade got a steel chair, but Melo kicked his legs out before the two returned to the ring.

Fatu came back and took both men out before getting a Swanton Bomb on Melo for a near fall. Solo and Mateo showed up at the ringside before Fatu missed the Moonsault and took Nothing But Net. Andrade and Melo traded rollups before Fatu got the moonsault on Andrade.

Solo and JC got on the apron and were telling Fatu what to do next, confusing the Samoan Werewolf. Jimmy Uso came in out of nowhere and took JC out with a superkick and sent him over the announce desk. Fatu was busy with Uso and the Bloodline while Andrade hit Melo with the message and got the win.

Result: Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes & Jacob Fatu

Grade: B+

Fatu was furious and trashed the backstage area before Solo tried to tell him that they were helping him. Fatu said that he didn't need help before storming off.

Cody Rhodes was back on SmackDown and talked about asking an old friend if he was a good champion. Cody's friend told him that, given the circumstances he had to face, he was a great champ. He talked about The Rock's offer, and John Cena and the crowd erupted into 'Cena S*cks' chants.

Cody said that he will never hesitate with Cena again and promised to take him down before he can leave with the WWE Title. He talked about a surprise before introducing his tag partner for Money in the Bank, Jey Uso. Jey yeeted with the crowd for a few minutes before joining Cody in the ring.

John Cena showed up and called the two of them 'John Cena wannabes' and said that Cody was too desperate and Jey was too lazy. Cena called Logan Paul out to join them and said that Paul was better than all the other superstars. Logan called the fans stupid and simple before saying that he deserved to be the Heavyweight Champion.

Paul called Jey lucky for winning the match and called him a cheater for needing Cody Rhodes' help. Jey got on the mic and said that they should handle it right there before a brawl broke out.

Cody and Jey dodged the AA and hit Cena and Paul with some big moves, making them retreat.

Cody stole Cena's title belt and held it up as Jey held his own title up in the air as SmackDown came to a close.

