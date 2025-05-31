  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Cody Rhodes humiliates John Cena in his first SmackDown appearance since WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes humiliates John Cena in his first SmackDown appearance since WrestleMania 41

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 31, 2025 03:22 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Cody Rhodes made his first SmackDown appearance in over a month, which marked the first time he was on the blue brand since WrestleMania 41. He humiliated John Cena, his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Ad

The American Nightmare returned to address John Cena and even The Rock. He revealed that The Rock's offer to sell his soul still stands no matter how many times he says no. After that, Jey Uso came out, followed by John Cena and Logan Paul.

There was a verbal back-and-forth, with Cena praising Logan Paul and stating that he has no requirement to pay his dues the way others do, because, according to Cena, Logan Paul pays the mortgages of superstars like Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Logan Paul and John Cena got into a bit of a disagreement in the end, and Cody humiliated Cena by asking if he was going back to polish Logan Paul's "peacemaker". The final humiliation came when Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso sent the pair packing.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Ad

It's crazy to think that this entire rivalry will only have one more episode to build towards it on SmackDown. Not only this, but Cena's appearance only took place in the final five minutes of the show.

It also looks like this match will be the main event of Money in the Bank 2025.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications