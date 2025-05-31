Cody Rhodes humiliates John Cena in his first SmackDown appearance since WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes made his first SmackDown appearance in over a month, which marked the first time he was on the blue brand since WrestleMania 41. He humiliated John Cena, his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

The American Nightmare returned to address John Cena and even The Rock. He revealed that The Rock's offer to sell his soul still stands no matter how many times he says no. After that, Jey Uso came out, followed by John Cena and Logan Paul.

There was a verbal back-and-forth, with Cena praising Logan Paul and stating that he has no requirement to pay his dues the way others do, because, according to Cena, Logan Paul pays the mortgages of superstars like Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

Logan Paul and John Cena got into a bit of a disagreement in the end, and Cody humiliated Cena by asking if he was going back to polish Logan Paul's "peacemaker". The final humiliation came when Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso sent the pair packing.

It's crazy to think that this entire rivalry will only have one more episode to build towards it on SmackDown. Not only this, but Cena's appearance only took place in the final five minutes of the show.

It also looks like this match will be the main event of Money in the Bank 2025.

