Uncle Howdy finally reveals The Wyatt Sicks' motivation for WWE return on SmackDown

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks made their return on SmackDown last week and once again had an impact on the May 30, 2025, episode. After their appearance, Howdy revealed the intentions of the group.
It looks like the WWE tag team division on the blue brand was put on notice last week. During the tag team title match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom, things went awry quickly as The Wyatt Sicks returned and took multiple teams out. The same thing happened this week, as the entire division was essentially cleared by the group.
Not too long after their appearance, Uncle Howdy appeared and said that The Wyatt Sicks isn't going to stop until they get what's owed. That was a short and simple message about the intentions of the group.
It's going to be fun to watch what lies ahead for the group comprising stars like Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas. We've seen their faces before, but it seems like only Howdy is fully covering his face.
Either way, there is no mention about what it is that The Wyatt Sicks is owed, but either way, they're coming for it.
The stacked tag team division only continues to get more stacked on WWE SmackDown.