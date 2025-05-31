Uncle Howdy finally reveals The Wyatt Sicks' motivation for WWE return on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 31, 2025 02:04 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
Uncle Howdy (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks made their return on SmackDown last week and once again had an impact on the May 30, 2025, episode. After their appearance, Howdy revealed the intentions of the group.

It looks like the WWE tag team division on the blue brand was put on notice last week. During the tag team title match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom, things went awry quickly as The Wyatt Sicks returned and took multiple teams out. The same thing happened this week, as the entire division was essentially cleared by the group.

Not too long after their appearance, Uncle Howdy appeared and said that The Wyatt Sicks isn't going to stop until they get what's owed. That was a short and simple message about the intentions of the group.

It's going to be fun to watch what lies ahead for the group comprising stars like Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas. We've seen their faces before, but it seems like only Howdy is fully covering his face.

Either way, there is no mention about what it is that The Wyatt Sicks is owed, but either way, they're coming for it.

The stacked tag team division only continues to get more stacked on WWE SmackDown.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
