Solo Sikoa keeps trying to recruit 39-year-old former Champion on SmackDown; Refuses to attack him

Solo Sikoa has continued his attempts on SmackDown as he tries to recruit a 39-year-old former Champion. He refused to attack him and refused to let JC Mateo do so in an attempt to get him on his good graces.
This week on SmackDown, JC Mateo faced R-Truth, who was dealing with the fallout of his Saturday Night's Main Event defeat to John Cena. Despite the loss, he was still using a lot of Cena's moveset, but it wasn't enough as Mateo destroyed him with the Tour of the Islands.
In the aftermath of the match, Solo Sikoa ordered JC Mateo to take R-Truth out even further. The 39-year-old former Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso came back after a week to make the save. While JC Mateo took him out from behind, Sikoa refused to attack Jimmy Uso and prevented Mateo from unleashing more damage.
This is because Solo has been attempting to get Jimmy Uso back in his good graces and on his side again. Doing so would mean that he has a full lineup once again, now that Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are out for the foreseeable future.
A lineup of Solo Sikoa, Jacon Fatu, JC Mateo, and Jimmy Uso would certainly be interesting to see.
Jimmy Uso, of course, has refused to make any alliances.