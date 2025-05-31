  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Solo Sikoa keeps trying to recruit 39-year-old former Champion on SmackDown; Refuses to attack him

Solo Sikoa keeps trying to recruit 39-year-old former Champion on SmackDown; Refuses to attack him

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 31, 2025 01:17 GMT
Solo has a plan (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Solo has a plan (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Solo Sikoa has continued his attempts on SmackDown as he tries to recruit a 39-year-old former Champion. He refused to attack him and refused to let JC Mateo do so in an attempt to get him on his good graces.

Ad

This week on SmackDown, JC Mateo faced R-Truth, who was dealing with the fallout of his Saturday Night's Main Event defeat to John Cena. Despite the loss, he was still using a lot of Cena's moveset, but it wasn't enough as Mateo destroyed him with the Tour of the Islands.

In the aftermath of the match, Solo Sikoa ordered JC Mateo to take R-Truth out even further. The 39-year-old former Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso came back after a week to make the save. While JC Mateo took him out from behind, Sikoa refused to attack Jimmy Uso and prevented Mateo from unleashing more damage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This is because Solo has been attempting to get Jimmy Uso back in his good graces and on his side again. Doing so would mean that he has a full lineup once again, now that Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are out for the foreseeable future.

A lineup of Solo Sikoa, Jacon Fatu, JC Mateo, and Jimmy Uso would certainly be interesting to see.

Jimmy Uso, of course, has refused to make any alliances.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications