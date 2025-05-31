JC Mateo squashes former US Champion on SmackDown; Ex-Bloodline member returns for the save

JC Mateo is on a roll on Friday Night SmackDown, and he picked up another huge win against a WWE legend and a former United States Champion. However, a former Bloodline member returned after a week for the post-match save.

This week on SmackDown, there was a backstage segment where R-Truth, in the fallout of his Saturday Night's Main Event loss to John Cena, crossed paths with Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. It set up a match between Mateo and the former United States Champion.

Of course, the man formerly known as Jeff Cobb completely squashed R-Truth to pick up the victory.

In the aftermath of the match, Solo Sikoa demanded that JC Mateo take out R-Truth and attack him further. However, Jimmy Uso, who teamed up with Rey Fenix against Mateo and Sikoa last week, returned to save R-Truth.

As a result, Solo Sikoa, who has been attempting to get Jimmy Uso in his good graces again, refused to let Cobb launch any further attacks despite taking Jimmy out from behind.

The story with Mateo, Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu is going to be interesting to see. The current US Champion didn't want to come out for Mateo's match, citing his own business that he has to take care of.

