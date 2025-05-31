Jacob Fatu leaves Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown 

Jacob Fatu left Solo Sikoa tonight on WWE SmackDown, saying he had other work to do. Despite Sikoa talking about Fatu helping him and JC Mateo during the latter's match against R-Truth, there was no sign of him stopping to help

The WWE star had a bigger match set for tonight on the blue brand as he had a chance to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Should he win the bout, he will be able to cash it in on the championship of his choice. Already holding the United States Championship, the star could end up holding a world title as well to become a double champion.

Solo Sikoa was not too happy with the fact that Fatu left him alone and he made it known as well. JC Mateo and he shared a look immediately. Fatu left but it seemingly angered his teammates, who were quite unhappy at being abandoned in that manner.

There has been rising tension within the Bloodline for quite some time now. The team has not really worked well together, with Jacob Fatu not being too happy with the fact that Sikoa had brought in JC Mateo to the group without consulting him.

At this point, it's not certain what's next, but on tonight's episode of SmackDown, Jacob Fatu decided to leave Solo Sikoa.

