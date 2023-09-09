Damian Priest takes a huge dig at Roman Reigns on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Damian Priest took a major shot at Roman Reigns on this week's SmackDown. There hasn't been an outright rivalry between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline, but Priest claims that he did something even Reigns couldn't do.

On the latest episode of SmackDown after Payback 2023, The Judgment Day came out without Rhea Ripley, who, as you may know, was across the world in India. However, the remaining three came out to brag once again about holding the gold.

While Dominik Mysterio was busy getting booed, Priest said that he and Finn Balor did something even Roman Reigns couldn't do - defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to win the Tag Team Titles.

It's technically true, as Roman Reigns once teamed up with Solo Sikoa to challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions earlier this year.

As for The Judgment Day, they were confronted by Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor picked up the victory over Butch and Holland as expected, and they were confronted by the trio of Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins - seemingly cementing their next major feud.

